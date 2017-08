The group says the number of registered voters was between 102 percent and 144 percent higher than the actual number of people of voting age, depending on the county.

It broke down its findings by county like this: "Imperial (102 percent), Lassen (102 percent), Los Angeles (112 percent), Monterey (104 percent), San Diego (138 percent), San Francisco (114 percent), San Mateo (111 percent), Santa Cruz (109 percent), Solano (111 percent), Stanislaus (102 percent), and Yolo (110 percent)."