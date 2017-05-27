Hillary Clinton to Seek Treatment for Alcoholism

In a stunning display of anger, bitterness, and delusional rants, Hillary Clinton entered an alcoholic rage halfway through her speech to Wellesley graduates. What was supposed to be an inspirational speech for the students quickly devolved into an insult-laced tirade against President Trump and the American people for electing him. Hillary, in her typical selfish ways, made the graduates' big day entirely about her, instead, and the loss she still hasn't gotten over. Graduates were stunned and in disbelief. Sources say Hillary consulted with her AA sponsor soon after and may be entering the Betty Ford Clinic as soon as Sunday.